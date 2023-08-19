The school year is starting soon. I would like to bring up a solution (previously suggested) concerning the safety of our children while in school. It won’t cost taxpayers anything extra and could be very effective.

The solution: Hire retired police officers and retired members of the armed forces — people who are trained in the use of sidearms.

Arm them with a sidearm and have them patrol the hallways and grounds of our schools.

Give them the background checks required to be hired by a school district and a mental competency exam, rather than a paycheck. Also, exempt them from the local school taxes.

I believe that the knowledge that there are people who are armed and know how to use deadly force, if necessary, would stop many would-be attackers from following through on their plans. This is just a thought.

Charlie Smith

West Lampeter Township