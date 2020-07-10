Suggestion for middle school (letter) Jul 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print The School District of Lancaster is reviewing naming options for Edward Hand Middle School. How about Barney Ewell Middle School? He’s a Lancaster hero.Donald Markley Lancaster Today's Top Stories LNP Scoreboard: Youth and recreational sports results from July 9 55 min ago More COVID-19 testing is making some results take longer, including in Lancaster County 1 hr ago More items from late developer Welkowitz' estate being auctioned as claims against it top $163 million 1 hr ago Cello is a 10-year-old lap cat with special care needs [Pet of the Week] 1 hr ago DUIs, drug charges and harassment: Lancaster County Police Log: July 10, 2020 1 hr ago Four decades after Three Mile Island's nuclear plant meltdown, EnergySolutions plans to dismantle the historic reactor 1 hr ago Complaints of racism at Manheim Central spark productive dialogue as officials pledge to 'grow' 1 hr ago Al fresco shopping: Lancaster city council to consider expansion of outdoor retailing 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Edward Hand Middle School Barney Ewell Renaming Sdol