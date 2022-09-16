I have been following LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting about construction and other projects in Lancaster County that are funded by federal legislation.

I very strongly recommend that you include at the beginning of any such articles — prominently positioned and unambiguously stated — information indicating how our U.S. representative and our two U.S. senators voted on the applicable legislation.

Given that many of your readers are also registered voters, such information would be both of interest and use to them.

Hartmut Lau

Lancaster