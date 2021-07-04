While I totally admire and respect all of the people you featured in your June 27 Perspective article on summer reading (“Escape with a book”), my mind’s eye cannot envision the average vacationer on the beach, in a boat or in the mountains with any of these titles in their hands.

Summer vacation reading is a time to give your mind a break and to relax.

As a retired librarian, I would like to suggest the following titles for your enjoyment.

— Karen Abbott’s “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover in the Civil War.”

— Laurie Lico Albanese’s “Stolen Beauty.”

— Any book by David Baldacci, who is my favorite author.

— Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman in the Room” (historical fiction based on the true story of Hedy Lamarr).

— Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library.”

— Susan Meissner’s “A Fall Of Marigolds.”

— Ruth Ware’s “The Death Of Mrs. Westaway.”

— Lisa Wingate’s “The Book Of Lost Friends.”

As I said before: Give your mind a break.

Donna Sherk

Lebanon