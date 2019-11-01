LNP’s decision to host a public forum for the candidates for judge of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas — Craig Stedman and Greg Paulson — was admirable, an example of local journalism at its best.
The news that LNP failed in its efforts to stage the public forum is saddening — all the more so since failure was avoidable (“LNP board to question candidates for judge,” Oct. 22).
Yet every failure is an opportunity to learn. There are several lessons here for holding debates where every county resident will feel welcome, no matter what their political or religious beliefs may be or where they reside:
1. Hold candidate debates in public school auditoriums. Public schools are, by design, welcoming to all: They are secular and politically neutral. They are located in every community and most are reachable by public transportation.
2. Hold multiple debates. No one site will ever fit all. If a public forum is important enough to set up and deliver, then LNP ought to commit to have at least two options per contest.
3. Be transparent. If LNP published a statement with its vision for public debates that included the criteria and process for making site decisions, there would be little room for argument and discord.
LNP has a demonstrated track record for openness and fairness. In the desert of our highly polarized political climate, our local newspaper has been an oasis. LNP dropped the ball on this one. We, the citizens, need you to fix this problem.
Thomas Latus
Lancaster
Editor’s note: The LNP Editorial Board held a livestreamed discussion with Stedman and Paulson on Oct. 23. The replay is available at bit.ly/JudgeLivestream.