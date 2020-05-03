It appears that some of our local lawmakers would like to “cook the books” when it comes to COVID-19, essentially subtracting the COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County nursing homes and retirement communities from the total in order to make a case for Lancaster County “exceptionalism.” If the COVID-19 numbers were higher in some other areas, like the Lancaster County Prison, would they want to subtract those from the county count?

I trust people who tell the truth and act accordingly. These leaders, in my view, are not to be trusted when they want to “cook the books” with our lives and matters of public health. They have demonstrated no evidence of having consulted or been informed by critical public health data. And they do not adequately distinguish themselves from partisan politics.

Furthermore, in Lancaster County, nursing homes and retirement communities are a great example of the intersection and inseparability of public health and the local economy in the case of COVID-19.

Lancaster County has one of the highest numbers of nursing homes and retirement communities per capita in the nation. It’s big business for the county. Not only are front-line caregivers who serve in skilled nursing and personal care units — and their patients — put at risk when businesses open too soon (without the necessary precautions), but so too are the many seniors who live independently in retirement communities as well as in the many municipalities of Lancaster County.

Rev. David R. Fisher

Warwick Township