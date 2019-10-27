As a Christian who actually reads the Bible and attempts (however poorly) to integrate Gospel values into my daily life, I have long been mystified by “Christian” support for President Donald Trump. I have often asked but have been ignored or dismissed. So when I saw “Why this Christian voted for Trump” in the Oct. 20 Sunday LNP letters, I was eager to learn.
Unfortunately, I am still stymied.
The writer lists five points. Judges who “strictly adhere” to the Constitution. Deregulating business. Protecting “life in the womb.” “Free things” that cost tax dollars. “Unrealistic promises” to end the use of fossil fuels. With the exception of No. 3, none of these are particularly “Christian.”
The Constitution is a living document amended many times. Why? Because its writers could not foresee every turn in the road toward progress. Strict adherence to the original document would restore slavery and remove women from voter rolls.
Regulating business has turned burning rivers into clean waterways fit for human use and has reduced toxins being pumped into the atmosphere. It has also resulted in safe, humane workspaces.
“Free things” are only a financial burden until they benefit you. Then suddenly tax dollars don’t matter.
Reducing the use of fossil fuels is a good first step in healing the damage we’ve done to our Earth. Unrealistic goals are better than no goal at all or cavalier denial.
Finally, “life in the womb” is not the sum total of “life.” It is no Christian thing to save a fetus yet leave a child sick or in poverty.
Stephen Smith
Seven Valleys, York County