It is a pleasure to share with your readers an account of a local politician who responded to a constituent’s request in a remarkable way.

When a member of my family moved here from New York, she properly registered to vote online. The Oct. 19 deadline was missed through no fault of hers. I contacted five offices appealing for help. Only state Rep. Mike Sturla’s office took an interest. Sturla’s staff person, Kate, talked to my sister-in-law Elaine; understood the problem; and offered help. That was remarkable because Kate knew that we are registered to the other party. Sturla’s office can be noted for giving real service to anyone who lives in his district.

Michael Zimmerman

Lancaster