Some think we need a new state representative. I disagree. Considering the increased political divisions exacerbated by the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft that threatens the pro-choice Roe v. Wade precedent, our strong incumbent is a exactly who we need now in the state’s 96th Legislative District.

I can’t imagine a more important time to reelect state Rep. Mike Sturla, a candidate known for his advocacy for women’s issues, as well as the candidate with an established record of commitment to get things done for Lancaster over the past 30 years.

Sturla has developed strong bipartisan relationships during his many terms in office, showing the strength of his ability to work across the aisle. He has been a vocal advocate for women’s choice, as well as a reliable presence at our local Planned Parenthood events, both personally and as our state representative.

As our state representative, Sturla has helped to bring in at least $300 million for Lancaster infrastructure upgrades and economic development. He was one of the six appointed House members of the Special Education Funding Formula Commission and has added crucial support to special education programs in School District of Lancaster schools.

I have voted for Sturla since he first ran for election. I believe that his record shows he is effective, experienced and electable. He has the passion to continue what he is known for: working hard to benefit his community.

To win the general election in November, we need Sturla to win the May 17 primary. My vote is for Mike!

Susan Beekman Clough

Lancaster