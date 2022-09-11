My son and daughter worked through high school to save for college. They were both swimmers and got small scholarships to swim at the NCAA Division II level. They had to take out loans to pay their tuition. They both practiced 20 hours a week and were Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athletes. During summers and breaks, they would come home to wait on and bus tables.

They would spend Easter and Thanksgiving working. Both had about $40,000 of debt to pay off when they graduated, but they continued to work extra to pay it off.

My daughter graduated in 2012 and my son graduated in 2014. Both of them paid off their student loans in about four years. Neither one expected help from the government because that is not how they were raised.

The saddest part is that now they and the rest of us are going to foot the bills of President Joe Biden’s freeloaders.

Tom Malloy

East Hempfield Township