The March 7 LNP | LancasterOnline article, “Religion and guns,” describing pop-up courses for students interested in pursuing biblical support for certain political positions echoes the work of Shane Clairborne, Christian activist and motivational speaker, and Michael Martin, former Mennonite pastor and founder of RAWtools.org, a company that turns donated weapons into gardening tools.

Together, these two activists published a book last year titled “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Weary of Violence” (Brazos Press), in which they extensively quote the Bible to show ways in which America’s gun culture is antithetical. Jesus teaches countering aggression with creativity, not submission.

“Evil can be opposed without being mirrored ... oppressors can be resisted without being emulated ... enemies can be neutralized without being destroyed,” wrote theologian Walter Wink.

I’m so pleased to see students and teachers thinking for themselves on issues of concern for all of us as Americans, because we need leaders and thinkers, now perhaps more than ever.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook