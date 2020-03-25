The past week or so has turned our communities upside down. Every business has been impacted in one way or another by COVID-19. When schools were closed, one area of concern quickly surfaced: “How can we provide meal services to children who rely on breakfast and lunch daily?”

Directors and food service staff quickly mobilized to obtain approval to set up feeding sites through the Summer Meals Program. By March 16, many schools began to serve lunch and the next day’s breakfast using a drive-up, grab-and-go style of service. Many children are receiving free meals through this program. Check with your school to see where pick-up locations are.

I want to give a shout of praise to my colleagues, who are dedicated to meeting the dietary needs of the youngest students and all the way up through 12th graders. Thank you for your commitment to feed our children!

Carol Gilbert

East Earl Township