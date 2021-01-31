I found it interesting that Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section again had an op-ed about starting high school classes later in the morning (“High schools should start the school day later,” Generation Z(eal), Jan. 17).

The op-ed pointed out that students perform better when they get more sleep. This is easy to agree with. However, it fails to mention that students do have the option to get to sleep earlier in the evening. This is very likely what the students who are performing better are doing.

Part of an education, especially high school, is to teach students how to prepare for a job. An important part of a job is to be there when you are required to be there. You will not be employed long if you make a habit out of being late.

This is a good time to address responsibility. This is another trait that seems to be lacking in more and more people. If you want to get ahead in life, taking responsibility for your actions is a tremendous start. This said, put away your phone, turn off the TV and go to bed early enough to get the sleep your body needs to perform your job to the best of abilities.

Thomas Consylman

Drumore Township