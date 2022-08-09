In response to the July 28 LNP | LancasterOnline article “New school group forms”:

In my view, while adults are pushing a sexual agenda on children — in the name of compassion and inclusion — the children are being robbed of a true education: reading, writing and thinking skills; basic arithmetic to prepare them for higher math; real science, beginning with biology; and an honest and balanced approach to history.

Regarding the extracurricular activities, there’s a reason why girls’ and women’s sports became a separate category in the first place — because there is a difference!

Nearly all school students are minors, and they are a captive and impressionable audience. Beware of deceiving the young minds and hearts.

Mary Ann Canfijn

Lancaster Township