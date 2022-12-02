In response to the Nov. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline spotlight of letter writer Michael Spangler, I beg to differ with him on several points.

Although I agree with Spangler that the impact of COVID-19 became an obstacle to students’ education, I do not agree that the focus of school curriculum has closed their eyes. If anything, I believe that students are learning about different cultures, religions and personal rights.

The students are not indoctrinated — they are educated. In this time, all students should be aware of different philosophies and needs. Their thoughts are not stifled, but heard.

I believe that our school curriculum must be void of religious “truths.” Let the clergy preach and leave education to the teachers and parents. The students are taught of our history — from George Washington crossing the Delaware to equal rights for all, regardless of race, religious beliefs, gender or sexual orientation. I understand that some changes are difficult for many, but times have changed.

Spangler has strong beliefs, to which he is entitled. However, I believe that our taxpayer money belongs in public education — not religious or private schools. Spangler seems to be strong in his faith, but let us certainly not forget people of other faiths.

There are many different religious beliefs, and multicultural public schools should not be biased toward one faith, as religious schools are.

How can one be a good citizen if one is only taught a single point of view? I believe that Mr. Spangler needs an education in true diversity.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township