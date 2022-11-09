I’d like to suggest a different approach to the issue of student debt forgiveness. I do not believe the program that is being offered is fair to all taxpayers. Why should the American people pay for millions of citizens’ education?

I understand that there are many who are weighed down by education costs that have become difficult to manage.

However, rather that dole out $10,000 to $20,000 in forgiveness to those who are earning up to $250,000 in their household — which is absurd, in my view — why couldn’t the government just offer a program in which the borrower can pay minimum of, say, $50 per month or as much as they can afford? Also, eliminate interest or reduce the rate to 1%.

By doing this, taxpayers would not be encumbered by billions of dollars being added to the national debt, and borrowers would be better able to manage their expenses.

Robert F. Sprague

Strasburg