I was so impressed by the Generation Z(eal) page in the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline featuring the opinion pieces written by students from Dayspring Christian Academy in Mountville. Emma Hasting, grade 11, showed great insight with “Humanity’s great dilemma: People have lost their way.” She certainly sounds grounded in the truth.
Jessie Krieger, grade five, wrote “Young Americans must be taught this nation’s history,” and she certainly has been so taught for her tender age.
There is a ray of hope for Generation Z. Good work, girls and Dayspring Academy.
Shirley Cressman
West Lampeter Township