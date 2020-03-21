As Conoy Township discussed the possibility of an ordinance that would make the township a so-called “gun sanctuary,” I believe it is important for me to weigh in on this debate as a student who is not a gun enthusiast — especially as many have compared Conoy Township’s proposal to the sanctuary city policy enacted in many major cities, including Philadelphia.

I do not personally hunt, and I am not in any way interested in guns or shooting. However, Lancaster County has a long history of guns and, in fact, the long rifle was first forged in Lancaster County. Furthermore, Pennsylvania has long been among the top hunting states in America.

With that being said, I find it perfectly appropriate that Conoy Township would push to become a gun sanctuary.

Sanctuary cities are a completely different matter. Sanctuary cities deliberately seek to break the law, in my view, and for the sole purpose of allowing potentially dangerous people to remain in the United States without proper screening.

So you have two totally different situations. One policy seeks to defend a basic constitutional right and a decades-old Pennsylvania tradition, while the other seeks to deliberately disobey federal law. For me personally, the case is closed.

J. Pierce Leaman

Eighth Grade

East Petersburg