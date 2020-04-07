I was thinking recently about when this all started. I really wanted to understand the circumstances surrounding this. I know where it started, but I couldn’t remember until I woke up in the middle of the night. I remember someone saying it was fake news that was trumped up by the Democrats.

So I have no one to blame but the head of this country. Because he thought he was always right, almost all of us are now homebound. Do you realize that means people can’t go and visit their parents in senior communities that are closed to visitors?

Children have to stay home, schools are closed, and so is almost everything else.

Now President Donald Trump is doing something. Television broadcasters are having a ball, in my view, because of all the commercials they are showing. Why not take advantage of people who can’t go anyplace?

We have relied on someone we voted into office to do the right thing —and now we’re all trapped. If people used the common sense they were given, why would they elect someone who is just a game show host?

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown