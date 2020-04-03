Apartment companies that own apartment complexes should help their tenants out by offering at least a month’s rent free at this time so the money can be used for necessities such as food and other bills.

I live in an apartment complex and have been a resident for 10-plus years. There are over 150 apartments where I live; a lot of people work two jobs to help in paying their rent. I have a disability and had to take an early retirement to care for my father, who has since passed, so I took a cut in my pension. I was working a part-time job, not many hours, but now that has ended because of this virus. It helped put food on the table and paid for some gas — that money is now gone.

Now I’m struggling to pay for food; I stocked up a bit when this virus first surfaced because I live alone and have no family in this state who could help me out. There are others here who are also on fixed incomes and are more than likely struggling at this time.

We all need to come together now and help each other if we can. And please, let’s keep our distance from others; it’s not only for the other person’s protection but for your own protection and safety, too.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township