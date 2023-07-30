Mass shootings every week. Children being abused every day. Hatred and false information being spewed on the internet and social media. What happened to this country? People used to care and exhibit common sense.

Our politicians can’t even agree on sensible gun control. Sure, the Second Amendment gives us the right to own guns for hunting and recreation, but why does any American need a semi-automatic gun? Confused young people are buying these weapons and attacking our schools. Why aren’t the politicians acting? Because they are cowards bought by the National Rifle Association.

Without term limits, our politicians will always be corrupt and unable to govern. We need a leader who can stand up to corruption and bribes. Our best hope lies with the Lord. He will ultimately prevail. And evil will be vanquished.

Joseph A. Underwood

Lancaster