Every week or so, we are flying our flags at half-staff due to another mass murder event. It is time to keep them at half-mast until meaningful gun reform legislation becomes federal law.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last month is, in my view, no more than a baby step in the right direction. We desperately need something a lot stronger.

Please note that I am a gun owner. I would hate to give it up, but if that’s what it comes down to, I would.

The time is now to clean up our act.

Michael Dyer

Pequea Township