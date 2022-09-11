How is reading the Opinion page of the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section like watching “Dr. Pimple Popper”?

If you’ve actually seen the doctor in action, you know that her pimple-popping is at times repulsive and stomach-churning, yet you can’t look away, waiting for the next disgusting, revolting pop.

I have a strong stomach, so I am able to read the Sunday editorials. I grew up in the hills of Cambria County and was taught that any Democrat was a good guy and that the Republicans represented the elite corporations that kept the miners in servitude.

So what changed me into a conservative Republican? Among numerous reasons are the Green New Deal, social media censorship and what I view as the current socialist, vote-buying boondoggle disguised as student loan forgiveness.

As someone who put himself through college by working in steel mills and foundries and standing on a ladder outdoors painting (a worse job than foundry work, in my opinion), I was taught that if you borrowed money, and I did, the borrower is responsible for repayment, not the American taxpayer.

I don’t feel special. I thought that was what a responsible person was supposed to do. My divorced, single mother raised two children on a secretary’s salary with no child support payments and not a penny from welfare. People like that taught not just me, but an entire generation, true responsibility.

Edward Ritz

Conestoga