Is it possible Jan. 6, 2021, was the last battle of the Civil War? With the Compromise of 1877, Rutherford B. Hayes removed all federal troops from the Confederate South in return for recognition as the 19th president. This ended Reconstruction and allowed the Jim Crow laws, which by 1905 effectively disenfranchised African Americans in the South.

White supremacy held sway until the mid-1950s, when the Great Migration and the civil rights movement began to change minds. By the mid-1970s, white supremacy became a minority view espoused by a diminishing, if adamant, segment of the population. Militia groups, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi organizations strutted and puffed ineffectively.

Then Timothy McVeigh, Cliven Bundy and Dylann Roof found their way into the headlines essentially promoting another civil war — only to show the strength of our national morality in their rejection. When a new national leader appeared, he could not — despite his best efforts — turn the arch of history from its inclination to justice. His last battle was fought and lost Jan. 6. He hid away until he could run.

White supremacy, like a virus, will hang around. Occasionally it will infect. But if we keep our body politic strong through unity and our democracy healthy through participation, we will survive. We the people will continue to form a more perfect union.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata