A Feb. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Pushed out”) attempts to imply that the Lancaster County Democratic Committee is split on the candidacies of state Rep. Mike Sturla, running for reelection, and County Commissioner Craig Lehman, a candidate for the state Senate.
But support for Sturla and Lehman at the recent party endorsement convention dispels any such implication.
According to the vote totals reported at that meeting, Sturla was endorsed by a vote of 33-5 or 86% to 14%, and Lehman was endorsed by a vote of 106-7 or 93% to 7%.
Clearly, Sturla and Lehman have strong support among current committee members, dispelling any such notion of a split on their candidacies.
John Graupera
Former Lancaster City
Council member