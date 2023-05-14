Thank you for publishing the Generation Z(eal) content on Sundays and giving our young people a voice.

Our world will be in good hands in the future with young minds that not only think clearly, but care with a heart. Their opinions matter.

The May 7 column by Conestoga Valley High School’s Lex Ennis, “US government must take responsibility for gun violence,” was brilliantly written.

Our children should be the government’s top priority but, sadly, they are not. Gun reform must happen. A semi-automatic rifle is meant to kill many people. It is not needed, except in the military. Please send this column to Congress and the White House and pass it on to others. Our children matter. Help!

Keep up the good work, Lex Ennis. The world needs people like you.

Ruth Ann Bailey

East Lampeter Township