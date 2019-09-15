The author of the Sept. 8 Sunday LNP letter “Defend America against socialism” writes that “people create their own destiny without government interference” and “activists pander to the most vulnerable and offer free stuff.” She suggests we revisit history. Was the country established without government interference? Do some pander to the most vulnerable?
In 1893, the largest land grab in history began with 100,000-plus pouring into Oklahoma’s Cherokee Strip to claim Native American land. In 1619, the start of legally holding people as “chattel enslavement” created laws that would build the U.S. into an economic power — generating generational wealth for particular citizens “encouraged to create their own destiny.”
The writer used “pander” to accuse the capitalistic system of profiting from citizen needs. On this we agree. She meant to compare socialism and capitalism and suggests people driven off their lands and enslaved are due nothing, as that would be “free stuff” — whereas the white settlers given free land were deserving pioneers.
Pure capitalism is unconcerned about equity. Pure socialism advocates for state-controlled production. We began on the aspiration that all men are created equal. Neither pure socialism nor pure capitalism is American. The U.S. is a democratic republic with capitalistic socialism making us strong and compassionate.
“Government is very necessary, for men inevitably corrupt their potentialities of love through a lust for self-security which outruns natural needs” (Martin Luther King Jr., 1952).
We need people to create their own destiny and an egalitarian government to remind us that all means all.
Thomas Neuville
New Holland