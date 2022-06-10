How Pollyannaish can our thinking be to believe that stricter gun laws will curb gun violence?

The violence by gunfire every night in Philadelphia, New York and Baltimore illustrates the futility of laws supposedly limiting gun possession. These cities have the tightest gun regulations. But what criminal will volunteer to follow the law?

In my view, it’s not violence by guns or mental illness that’s at the root of mass shootings. It is the evil in our hearts as fallen humans. All of us are potential criminals without the gracious salvation of a loving creator who has given us the knowledge of good and evil. That is found in the Holy Bible.

But, unfortunately, the Bible is only allowed in church, and public prayer follows mass shootings.

Larry Garber

East Donegal Township