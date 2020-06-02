Over the years, numerous superintendents have come and gone in Columbia Borough School District — a mere steppingstone for many. At a recent school board meeting, a few powerful board members voiced displeasure over what I thought was an outstanding job by Superintendent Tom Strickler.

Having been on the school board at one time, I know that the district is lucky to have him. Strickler not only has the business skills, but also his heart is with the district and with each and every student.

In closing, I would leave you with this remark: Tom Strickler’s looming ouster by the board will be disastrous for the district!

Francis Resch

Columbia