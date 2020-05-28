It is hard to imagine that, after numerous letters of support from residents, parents and students in favor of retaining Columbia Borough School District Superintendent Tom Strickler, the school board has acted to seek applications for a new superintendent (“Board votes to search for new leader,” May 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It’s hard to imagine but not hard to believe, since the board president and vice president have stated repeatedly since Strickler was hired that they would work to see him removed because he was never a teacher. I struggle with the notion of putting the education of our children and the taxpayers in our community second to the personal agenda of two board members.

Strickler submitted a signed copy of his contract to the school board months ago, but it never acted on it until now — using the lame excuse that they have until June 30 to act. And, “lucky” for them, the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the board to complete this act virtually, not having to face the public.

Running a school district is a business. Employees must be judged on their performance. Strickler has created many programs to help our children, as noted in all of those community letters. Strickler has created a team of administrators who work hard, in a cohesive manner, to better the education of our children at the lowest possible cost. It takes a good businessperson to accomplish that.

That team and cohesive effort will be in jeopardy if the superintendent is not retained. Strickler has earned this position. Retain him.

Leo Lutz

Mayor

Columbia Borough