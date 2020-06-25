How can the Columbia Borough school board vote to consider other candidates for the superintendent position when Tom Strickler and his team have accomplished so many things in the 2 1/2 years he has been at the helm of the district?

A few highlights of their accomplishments: They created a nationally recognized webpage that has learning resources for home education and educational sites for adults; created special COVID-19 webpages linking to a variety of local, state and national resources for the community and students; coordinated with Power Packs Project, Fresh Express, Hands Across the Street, Celebrate Columbia and other organizations; promoted Attollo, which provides mentorship opportunities for students to rise as leaders at their school and in the community; enabled early and dual enrollment with Thaddeus Stevens College and the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; established a partnership with the Lancaster STEM Alliance; enabled a workforce development board that provides a full-time employee in the high school to work with students on career field trips, job shadowing and internships; expanded in-school special education so Columbia students aren’t traveling long distances; and arranged for unutilized federal funds to be used to increase the number of math teachers in the district.

In addition, Strickler guided the district to financial stability. As a taxpayer in the Columbia Borough School District and former teacher, I would like answers as to why the president and vice president of the school board feel we need to advertise for a new superintendent.

Elizabeth Smedley

Columbia