Is there much ado about nothing regarding the ExtraGive stretch pool?

In the first year of the ExtraGive (2012), the stretch pool of at least $500,000 represented 29.4% of the $1.7 million raised (The Lancaster County Community Foundation has never said how much more than $500,000).

Last year, the same stretch pool of at least $500,000 represented about 3% of the nearly $15.9 million raised.

So, the total giving from 2012 to 2021 increased by 835%, while the stretch pool, as a percentage of total dollars raised, decreased by about 90%.

Further, the number of nonprofits wanting to share in the stretch pool grew from 97 in 2012 to 516 in 2021, a 432% increase — thus diminishing the opportunity for many nonprofits to get a meaningful share of the $500,000.

The 2021 allocation method was based on the number of dollars each organization raised. That resulted in the top 20 organizations (3.9% of 516) receiving $148,000 (29.6%) of the stretch pool.

While the Lancaster County Community Foundation has changed the allocation method for the stretch pool this year, is it possible that the top 20 organizations may still receive a very significant portion of the stretch pool, given that they have a larger donor base that can assist in recruiting new donors?

Nevertheless, I believe that one can readily see just how insignificant the $500,000 stretch pool for this year will be, compared to the final overall giving, which could exceed last year’s nearly $15.9 million.

I believe that the Lancaster County Community Foundation needs to create a much bigger stretch pool to make it meaningful — or eliminate it.

Jon Singer

Manheim Township