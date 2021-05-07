With the warm weather now here and windows being opened, those of us who live in Lancaster city are reminded once again that a certain segment of our population views our roadways not as travel thoroughfares, but rather as a NASCAR track.

On any given summer evening, our city is transformed into a juvenile dystopia of roaring engines, squealing tires and loud music. It’s what you call a quality of life issue, and not just for humans. I’ve watched pets cower and have heard dogs bark when one of these roaring (or backfiring) engines invades the neighborhood. The pets are clearly stressed.

I don’t know if there are laws being broken with some of these vehicles, but if there are, they are seemingly not being enforced.

My advice: If you are thinking of moving into the city, first treat yourself to dinner or drinks at an outdoor cafe downtown to see how you like the feel of the place. If you find that the ambiance of having a front-row seat at the Indianapolis 500 is your cup of tea, then, by golly, city living is for you! If not, you may want to reconsider.

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster