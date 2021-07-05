Earlier this year, I stopped at Harbor Freight Tools to buy a flashlight. I had my credit card in my pocket.

In a couple minutes, I found the flashlight I wanted. My wife came into the store with my wallet and told me that a woman had been walking by our truck and looking at something on the ground.

My wife had inquired about what she was looking for. The woman had seen a wallet on the ground. Yes, it was my wallet! It had slid off the seat as I got out of the truck. My wife said, “That is my husband’s wallet.” The woman gave it to my wife.

I am very thankful to this woman. My driver’s license and other cards I needed are inside.

When I came out of the store, I could not find the woman. I wanted to thank her and give her money for helping me — a person she didn’t know.

Thank you to a great American!

Bless her and her family.

Roy M. Jones

Salisbury Township