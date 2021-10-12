Thank you, Chad Umble and LNP | LancasterOnline, for the interesting and heartwarming story about JDog Junk Removal & Hauling (“Haul of Fame,” Oct. 7).

It was a delightful and uplifting story and a welcome break from bleak world news. The haulers are providing a good service to people who need attics and basements cleaned out and often aren't physically able to do it. At the same time, JDog is offering good employment and comradeship to returning veterans, some of whom may need help finding jobs or fitting in with mainstream business. It's a win/win enterprise.

This kind of entrepreneurship helps make our country special, and is especially important during this pandemic time.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township