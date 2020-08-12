After reading the article regarding the name “Karen” (“A brief history of ‘Karen,’ ” Aug. 1 LNP | LancasterOnline), I want to draw attention to Karen Killilea. In 1940, Karen was born three months premature, and spent her first nine months in an intensive care unit for babies. As a result of being born premature, Karen developed cerebral palsy. After visiting 23 doctors, her parents found one who taught them how to do physical therapy at home with Karen. Many doctors told Karen’s parents to commit her to an institution, but they refused. Karen’s family spent two hours per day for more than 10 years doing the physical therapy, and Karen learned how to walk with crutches, write, swim and move her legs and arms. In fact, the first day that Karen got her crutches, she stood on them, and took 16 steps! Karen went on to live on her own in a specially equipped apartment, and to work at a Catholic retreat house for priests that is run by monks.

Therefore, when you see the name “Karen” — or if you are named Karen — I hope that you will think of this remarkable person and her courage in overcoming cerebral palsy due to her determination and the love and support of her family and friends. Three books about her are “Wren,” “Karen” and “With Love From Karen,” all written by her mother Maria Killilea. I have read them all, and find them inspiring and worthwhile reads.

Elise M. Eckenrode

West Donegal Township