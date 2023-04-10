I’m responding to the March 27 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “On interpretation of the Bible.”

I urge people to read up on Sodom and Gomorrah, the cities (in the Bible) that God destroyed. Some want us to think it’s about “the lack of hospitality shown to foreigners.” The fact is, it’s about sexual immorality. Read Genesis 19:4-13.

The mob wanted the two angels (thinking they were men) brought out to have sex with them. Lot offered his two daughters instead. God did not allow this to happen. The mob was struck blind by the angels.

There are many scriptures in the Bible about sexual immorality and other grievous sins. The most important thing to remember is that we are all sinners. Thankfully, God, our Father in heaven, loves each of us so much that all we have to do is ask and (through Jesus) he will forgive us. Read John 3:16.

