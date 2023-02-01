In response to the Jan. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article about pretzels headlined “Twists and turns,” I am shocked — shocked — that your article failed to mention what I believe to be one the most original and amazing locally owned pretzel alternatives out there — Braddy Boyz Pretzels.

Between their delicious flavor(s), amazing marketing and owners’ distinctive “pretzel-mobile,” I am surprised the company was not featured front and center in the article.

Braddy Boyz (found in many local distributors, gift shops and taverns) was the first to “reinvent the wheel” of baked pretzels in Lancaster County. The tagline of “Always Baked” is in indication of the company’s commitment to crunch and flavor.

Adam Frederick

Manheim Township