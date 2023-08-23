So now I know why most of my letters were not published before, when they had to do with politics — specifically if they were aimed at Democrats.

Why would a publication put an article about a mayor changing his political affiliation on its front page (“Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans,” Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline)?

Who cares? That means nothing to anybody.

Oh, but he is changing from Republican to independent, so I can see why the article was published.

But when I write that the sex we are assigned at birth is what we will be when we leave this Earth — because the Lord does not make mistakes — of course that was not published.

LNP | LancasterOnline is liberal, and that is why most of my letters are not published.

Well, the best we can hope for is to not have President Joe Biden reelected, so we can get out of debt. As a senior, I am tired of watching my pennies at the grocery store.

So let’s see if this letter is published. If I were a betting person, I would bet not.

Sandra Hart

Warwick Township