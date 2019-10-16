It’s interesting to read about stormwater management in East Lampeter Township (“East Lampeter eyes storm runoff fee,” Oct. 1). I live on a steep hill and there were no stormwater regulations when my home was built in 1986. Trying to tax residents just on roof size is not going to solve stormwater management. I probably have more roof surface than most of my neighbors, but most of the runoff stays on my property.
All of the homes here have banks of soil on their property because of the incline. Although I have quite a few banks of soil, they are planted with trees, shrubs, perennials and ground cover, so I have little erosion or stormwater runoff.
I do not live in East Lampeter, but stormwater runoff is complicated. I have spent a lot of money on landscaping to prevent erosion and water runoff, and I don’t think stormwater management is just about roof size, especially when you live on a hill.
Shirley Shaheen
Manheim Township