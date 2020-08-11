For decades there have been signs in store windows saying, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” And yet, maskless folks walk right past the sign that is posted in virtually every storefront in Lancaster County today: “Face mask required.” Not requested.

But perhaps the most frustrating part is the response from store employees, when asked why this rule is not being enforced: “We’re not allowed to.”

Why, then, did I read in the July 14 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Good clean fun”) that Dutch Wonderland would open with practices in place to not only require masks upon entry, but escort those who refuse to wear masks from the park? What is the distinction that allows Dutch Wonderland to enforce the rules, but not stores?

What does it say about an employer who will ask workers to come face to face with hundreds of customers each day, and not require masks? And why aren’t those workers forcing the issue?

A compelling example of why people of all ages should be concerned is the story of 41-year-old Broadway star Nick Cordero, who had no preexisting conditions, fell ill in March and died in July, leaving a wife and young baby. None of us are immune from this virus.

I can live with shopping alongside a shirtless man, but I could die from one without a mask.

Pat Griffith

West Lampeter Township