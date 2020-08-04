Our whole country has now been fighting COVID-19 for about five months, and it’s only becoming more widespread nationally.

Scientists know this virus is gradually mutating and becoming more infectious and invasive. Because of community spread, it can infect you and be transmitted to others before you even know you have it. Many die from it, and it is being discovered that survivors may have serious long-term medical consequences.

If everyone in our country would wear masks and social-distance and stay at home as much as possible, and abide by a prohibition on interstate travel and travel into the U.S., we could starve most of the novel coronavirus in six weeks, according to Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Then quick testing and contact tracing could halt any virus left.

If we start this month, it is very likely that by October we could be cautiously sending our children back to school and opening our businesses safely. If we don’t do this, we will certainly have another 154,000 or more U.S. deaths; but taking action now could drastically improve the outcomes.

Please spread this message widely. Call as many congressional representatives and senators and governors as you can. A helpful website is USA.gov for all contact information. Please help.

Dave Sprecher

Ephrata