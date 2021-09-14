An open letter to certain Pennsylvania legislators:

The former president lost. He lost almost a year ago.

He then incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because he lost.

The only 2020 election fraud in Pennsylvania was that a couple of Republican voters were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers to vote.

You all know this. The members of your ridiculous committee know it. And we voters know it.

In my view, you’re only doing this to prove your devotion to a sore loser.

Stop wasting your time and taxpayer money and do the actual job you were elected to do.

P.S. Regarding that taxpayer money, we’ll need to see those receipts.

Gayle Ray

Lititz