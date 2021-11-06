First, I love sports. They are entertaining and, yes, they can provide important educational value in teaching teamwork, discipline, handling life’s victories and defeats, and sportsmanship.

But the value of sports at all levels, and especially scholastic sports, has gotten ridiculously inflated in our society. I believe that it’s become far too much about having the best facilities, gaining celebrity and, ultimately, greed.

We, the taxpayers of Warwick School District, need to say enough is enough and stop this field house train before it gains any more momentum. It is, quite simply, an unnecessary expense that will not advance education — the only purpose of our schools — one single bit!

We’ve already paid a fortune for top-notch surfacing of the playing fields. Enough is enough! It seems to me that the real driving force behind this idea is the upcoming retirement of some significant debt by the district, and the school board’s need to find ways to spend what should be savings, so it doesn’t have a reason to cut our school taxes, which would make it harder to raise them in the future.

Sports are great. Having the best facilities money can buy is just an egotistical waste. Make your voice heard, and stop the field house push now!

Tom Ruckel

Lititz