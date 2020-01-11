Mr. President, to say you don’t want Iran to be a nuclear power but to pull out of a deal that wishes to achieve that end seems odd. To say you want to form coalitions to isolate Iran while you continue defying the wishes of allies and isolating the United States seems odd. To say you want stability in the region while aggressively working to destabilize the region seems odd. Continuing to claim you want peace while fervently pursuing war without congressional approval seems odder still.
But history teaches us that none of this is odd. At the height of his impeachment, President Bill Clinton launched needless strikes against Iraq. The glory of war has too often been used as a distraction and a shield by politicians the world over. War with Iran would be the most devastating war since Vietnam. This is a crude political stunt, and it could result in the death of thousands.
No more useless and expensive wars fought on the backs of our soldiers. No more suffering and death brought to innocent people on the whims of powerful Washington elites. A radical reimagining of how our country behaves in the world is needed. That only happens when the citizens of the United States organize and demand it.
Richard Hodge
New Holland