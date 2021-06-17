The United States is the world’s largest supplier of weapons of war, resulting in the death or injury of large numbers of persons every year.

A case in point is our weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, which is involved in a bombing campaign in the impoverished country of Yemen, where a civil war has been raging for six years.

Over 200,000 Yemenis have been killed and the United Nations warns that 400,000 Yemeni children are in danger of starvation this year because of the Saudi air, sea and land blockades of that country.

I believe that cutting off U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and refusing to service their aircraft would make the Saudi aggressions in Yemen impossible.

President Joe Biden needs to step in at this point and reverse the policies of previous administrations, which distributed weapons of war around our globe.

Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker should also get involved.

Would to God that we would repent of our sins and convert our weapons suppliers into manufacturers of environmental-friendly and other life-giving products.

Lord, have mercy on our souls.

Evan Riehl

Manheim Township