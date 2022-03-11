As I write this, gas prices are at historic highs. When the Biden administration is asked if there is anything it can do to reduce the price of oil, we get the same old, same old. It claims that nothing can be done right now, but we need to reduce our need for fossil fuels and buy electric cars.

But there is something the Biden administration can do. Oil prices are high right now because investors believe supply will be restricted and demand will stay strong, thus keeping oil prices high. That’s why President Joe Biden is asking other oil-producing countries, even Venezuela and terrorism-sponsoring Iran, to increase oil supply. What I believe Biden should do is open up our oil production by stopping his war on fossil fuels.

We have the oil and gas resources. We just need policies that will remove restrictive barriers and allow the oil and natural gas producers to get their goods to market. I believe that if the world oil market sees a major commitment from the U.S. to increase the oil supply, the price of oil would begin to decline.

I’m not saying we shouldn’t transition away from fossil fuels. But the transition will take decades, and we will probably always need fossil fuels. We cannot afford to pay the current price of oil for decades.

We are also seeing firsthand how oil can be used as a weapon. As Danish Prime Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this month, “historical times call for historical decisions.”

Will Biden step up? Probably not.

Bob Hofmann

East Hempfield Township