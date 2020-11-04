For two years now, I have been witnessing vehicles using Roseville Road as a speedway. It doesn’t matter what vehicle it is — whether it’s brand-new or a souped-up hot rod with very loud mufflers. Drivers seem to think that they’re on a speedway just as soon as they turn left or right from the gas station.

By the time they reach the front of my house — which is only 375 feet from the corner — some must be going 50 or 60 mph. The speed limit on Roseville, as you might know, is 35 mph.

In my book, this is a ticketable offense. There are children on this street, as well as vehicles trying to back out onto the roadway. You have no one coming from either direction, so you pull out of your driveway — and then might have somebody coming up on you at 50 mph. Then they look at you as if you have done a criminal act, when they must know that they’re speeding.

I support law enforcement all the way. I believe we need to have an officer or two stationed on Roseville Road. You would think that, during the pandemic, traffic would slow down, but it has not.

To Manheim Township, if you need to make extra revenue, here it is. If I was a police officer, I’d write tickets all day long here on East Roseville Road.

Charles Whitehill

Manheim Township