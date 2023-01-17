Every time I hear White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre give a news conference I’m left with the impression that metaphorically she is trying to convince me that water is not wet and that ice is not cold. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, had the same effect. Unfortunately, these ladies are a reflection of their bosses.

Stop the games, stop the lies, stop playing Pinocchio. The only way to halt the deceitful behaviors in politics is for the voters to open their eyes, listen with their ears and vote all the undesirables out of office. (Wishful thinking on my part.)

I try to be an optimist because I fear the alternative if our country sinks any lower in this political cesspool.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township