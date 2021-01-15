I’m embarrassed and ashamed for my country after the storming of our nation’s U.S. Capitol building. I’m impressed with the members of Congress who condemned the attack and acknowledged the results of the election.

I’m appalled, however, at the legislators who continued to feed the lie behind the insurrection. Even after the violence, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted not to accept the certified results of the election from Pennsylvania.

This quote is often attributed (but without a primary source) to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s minister of propaganda: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.”

It’s time to stop shielding the people behind the lie. Those who have continued to fight the results of the election are behind the lie. Smucker and the Pennsylvania state lawmakers who urged him to question the election results are feeding the lie. They must admit that what they’ve done enabled this to happen. The noble move would be to resign.

For those who choose the ignoble path and don’t resign, it’s up to us to remove them through legal and constitutional means.

Dana Edsall

Manor Township